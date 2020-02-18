Attending ITB? How to cope with Coronavirus? What about you?

Safertourism, PATA, and ATB will be setting trends over breakfast during ITB with Dr. Peter Tarlow – AND you are invited. Hungry?

The travel and tourism Industry shows resilience. ITB Berlin is where the world meets every year to showcase and discuss travel and tourism. 2020 has challenges the industry did not face before: The dark clouds overhead are known as Coronavirus what is now called COV19.

Dr. Mario Hardy CEO PATA said: “COV19 is having a significant impact on travel and tourism businesses and destinations in the Asia Pacific Region and beyond. While waiting for the recovery; how do we cope? How do we get ourselves ready for a brighter future?”

“PATA is pleased to support this initiative by SaferTourism and the TravelNewsGroup. I look forward to learning from Dr.Peter Tarlow a leading author and expert in crisis communication. “

Dr. Peter Tarlow of Safer Tourism teamed up with PATA, the African Tourism Board, and the Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre to discuss a way forward.



Dr. Taleb Rifai, the former UNWTO Secretary-General and Chairman of GTRCMC already confirmed his participation.



Safertoursm is part of the Travel News Group, the owner of eTurboNews. TravelNewsGroup president Juergen Steinmetz said: “As the oldest and leading online publication in the travel and tourism world, our responsibility goes way beyond in just reporting about nice hotels and destinations.

Sometimes you have to take a stand. We have a chance to bring a group of known leaders together and exchange views with players in different fields of our industry. Only this will set new trends and help with solutions.”

The breakfast meeting is complimentary for members of PATA, African Tourism Board, International Coalition of Tourism Partners, and LGBTMPA but available to anyone for a small participation fee.

eTN readers are urged to join this important discussion on Thursday, March 5 at 8.00 am in Berlin.

More information and registration: https://safertourism.com/coronavirus/