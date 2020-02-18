Milan hosts 2020 IGLTA Annual Global Convention

Fiera Milano and Sonders & Beach have renewed the partnership which provides for the creation of an area dedicated to LGBTQ + Tourism, in the year in which Milan is preparing to host the 37th IGLTA Global Convention (International LGBTQ + Travel Association) that is returning to Europe after six years.

AtteGiorgio Palmucci president of ENIT, Clark Massad vice president of IGLTA International Tourism Association LGBTQ +· Iacopo Mazzetti delegate of the Councilorship for Tourism, Sport and Quality of Life Municipality of Milan, Alessio Virgili president of the IGLTA 2020 Promoting Committee are attending the BIT travel trade International fair in Milan, CEO of Sonders & BeachSimona Greco exhibition director Fiera Milano explained.

The Convention will bring the biggest international tourism brands, that have invested in this tourism segment, to Milan, from May 6 to May 9 2020.

Representatives of international hotel chains, buyers, travel agents, tour operators, influencers and media – a total of 720 specialized international stakeholders, will meet at the IGLTA Global Convention that generates around 400 million euros in revenue every year.

The Convention, in addition to showing Italy’s LGBTQ + tourist offers, will represent an extraordinary moment of visibility for Milan and Italy.

Educational and training sessions, marketing sessions, networking opportunities, volunteer objectives will be at the center of the IGLTA Convention, that will highlight Milan and Italy as places of welcome and belonging for anyone in the world.

“LGTBQ + tourism generates 2.7 billion euros in revenue in Italy,” says the president of the IGLTA 2020 promoting committee Alessio Virgili. “For many years we have been committed to facilitating the growth of this market and I am proud to have achieved this milestone thanks to the support of the Municipality of Milan, of the US Consulate of Milan and of ENIT “.

“In Italy, IGLTA will have the largest convention ever held outside the USA, and the economic impact it can generate will certainly represent a growth for Milan and Italy, producing $2 million in ancillary services only for the city that hosts it for four days”.

Fiera Milano, which immediately joined Sonders & Beach in the Milan application process to host IGLTA 2020, will be among the sponsors of the Opening Reception to be held in Milan on May 7 at Castello Sforzesco, the icon of the city along with the Duomo cathedral.

“I owe my thanks to Simona Greco who immediately believed in the Committee and Stefano Colombo for renewing this partnership that marks the innovative soul of Bit which also this year renewed its Membership in Aitgl (Italian LGBT Tourism Association”) says Alessio Virgili.