Ukraine International Airlines launches memorial to victims of Iran attack

On Monday, February 17, at Boryspil International airport, Ukraine International Airlines launched the construction of a park in memoriam of the victims in UIA passenger plane shot down by Iranian terrorists on January 8, 2020, over Tehran.

To commemorate those who lost their lives in the sky of Iran, Ukraine International arranged an official ceremony of laying the first stone of a memorial park. The ceremony was attended by the families and friends of the deceased; Vadym Prystaiko, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine; Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine; diplomatic representatives of countries that lost their citizens – Ms. Melinda Simmons, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Ukraine; Mr. Andreas Edevald, Consul, Second Secretary of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Sweden to Ukraine; Mr. Sardar Mohammad Rahman Oghli, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to Ukraine; official representatives of the Embassy of Canada & the Canadian Police Mission in Ukraine – as well as Ukraine International and Boryspil International Airport teams, the Safe Sky Charity Fund co-founders and board members, governmental officials, and civic leaders of Ukraine.

“I would like to bow my head in sorrow for the victims of PS752 flight, – noted Vadym Prystaiko, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. – It must have never happened. It must have never happened in the world where rule of law and order is declared to be of the greatest value. We do our utmost to restore justice and impose liability upon those responsible. We will demand just compensation for this tragedy.”

“Today, it turned 40 days since the tragic loss of 176 lives in the sky of Iran, – noted Yevhenii Dykhne, CEO Ukraine International. – To mark this date and pay homage to the victims of PS752 Tehran – Kyiv flight, we at Ukraine International decided to launch the construction of a memorial park. We sincerely thank everyone who shared this moment with us and supported us in these difficult times.”

Eventually, the airline plans to erect a monument created following the results of an open contest among Ukrainian sculptors.

“Anyone who dedicated his life to aviation is part of a kinship family. On January 8, this family suffered a terrible loss, – noted Pavlo Riabikin, CEO of Boryspil International Airport State Enterprise. – We mourn together with our friends and colleagues from Ukraine International, the families of the deceased, and the whole world. We feel it essential to perpetuate the memory of the victims of Ukraine’s largest-ever aviation accident.”

Additionally, Ukrainian civic leaders founded the Safe Sky charity fund aiming at raising funds for families of deceased Ukrainians, informing the public on the investigation into the causes of the tragedy, and initializing substantive steps regarding safety and security of civil aviation in Ukraine and globally.