Euromic elects new President and board

Euromic – the association of the world’s 52 leading and most celebrated DMCs – held their Annual General Meeting in Portugal from January 17-19 where new board members and a President were elected.

Rajeev Kohli, Joint Managing Director of Creative Travel India was voted in as the association’s new president taking over the mantle from the existing President, Hasan Dinc from ODS Turkey. Rajeev has a strong history of association management including being global President of SITE, being the only president in to serve 2 consecutive terms. He has also served on the boards of the India Convention Promotion Bureau, Indian Association of Tour Operators and the American Society of Travel Agents amongst his other volunteer work.

Euromic also welcomed a new vice president Eduarda Neves from Portugal Travel team and new board member Michael Kater, MD of Compass Tours Incoming Germany. Continuing on the board are Victor Cañizares of Spanish Heritage Spain, Laszlo Pastor of Blaguss Hungary, Karim El Minabawy of Emeco Travel Egypt, Michael Argiri of Concept Tours Greece and Hasan Dinc of ODS Turkey who stay son as immediate Past President.

Huw Tuckett, Executive Director of euromic said “the selfless dedication and hard work that is required to serve on a non-profit association board is often a thankless and unforgiving role, but I am so proud to have such experienced, passionate and dedicated members who are willing to contribute their time, effort and energy to further the aims of the association , I look forward to working closer with Rajeev during his term and I would like to thank outgoing President Hasan Dinc for all the support and leadership he has provided to us during his term.”

euromic board

euromic is one of the oldest DMC consortiums in the travel industry. It is a non-profit marketing association that is wholly-owned by its members who rank among the world’s leading DMCs. Membership to euromic is by invitation only and only one DMC per destination is allowed.

Since 1973, euromic’s sole mission has been to provide the global meetings and incentive travel industry with a professionally vetted platform offering the best incentive, meeting and group travel talent combined with unrivalled knowledge of local markets on five continents. euromic does not charge commissions and delivers added value without additional costs. euromic guarantees clients the ingredients of success: quality, reliability, sustainability, sophistication and the highest standards of professional conduct.

In 1982, one of euromic’s visionary founders developed a unique designation of DESTINATION MANAGEMENT COMPANY (DMC) for outstanding group travel organizations that have the experience, local insight and logistical expertise to orchestrate truly engaging and fulfilling incentive experiences.

euromic is headquartered in Portugal with operations offices in the UK and US.

For more information: www.euromic.com