Airbus: US decision to increase tariffs on EU planes ‘regrettable’

European multinational aerospace corporation Airbus issued a statement, saying that the decision of the Office of U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) to increase tariffs on aircraft imported from the EU would “further escalates trade tensions between the United States and the European Union, thereby creating more instability for U.S. airlines that are already suffering from a shortage of aircraft.”

The decisi on “ignores the many submissions made by US airlines, highlighting the fact that they — and the U.S. flying public — will ultimately have to pay these tariffs”, it added.

The USTR issued a notice on Friday, saying the US is increasing the additional duty rate imposed on aircraft imported from the EU to 15 percent from 10 percent, effective from March 18.

This “further escalation complicates efforts to find a negotiated outcome to this dispute,” said Airbus. “This is regrettable.”

Airbus said it would continue to push for a negotiated settlement to this dispute.

The US and the EU have been battling for 15 years over aircraft subsidies. Each side accused the other of failing to comply with the WTO’s rulings and refusing to negotiate any settlement.