America’s 10 Best Winter Vacations to Escape the Cold
Frigid temperatures have you dreaming of a warm afternoon by the ocean? If so, check out the new ranking of America’s 10 Best Winter Vacations to Escape the Cold.
A total of 10 locations were reviewed in each ranking. Destinations were reviewed on the following: good places to eat, great places to stay, lots of stuff to do, and lots of sunshine.
Locations featured in the article are as follows:
1. Honolulu, HI
Where to Eat: Paris Hawaii Where to Stay: Halekulani
2. Fort Lauderdale, FL
Where to Eat: Even Keel Fish & Oyster Where to Stay: The Pillars Hotel: Fort Lauderdale
3. Phoenix, AZ
Where to Eat: Tacos Chiwas Where to Stay: The Clarendon Hotel & Spa
4. San Diego, CA
Where to Eat: Dija Mara Where to Stay: Keating Hotel
5. New Orleans, LA
Where to Eat: GW Fins Where to Stay: Hotel St. Marie
6. Savannah, GA
Where to Eat: The Olde Pink House Where to Stay: Hotel Indigo: Savannah Historic District
7. Houston, TX
Where to Eat: Hugo’s Restaurant Where to Stay: Lancaster Hotel
8. Nashville, TN
Where to Eat: Pelican & Pig Where to Stay: Dream Nashville
9. Asheville, NC
Where to Eat: Cúrate Where to Stay: Hotel Indigo Asheville Downtown
10. Louisville, KY
Where to Eat: Mark’s Feed Store Bar-B-Q Where to Stay: 21C Museum Hotel Louisville