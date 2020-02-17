Frigid temperatures have you dreaming of a warm afternoon by the ocean? If so, check out the new ranking of America’s 10 Best Winter Vacations to Escape the Cold.

A total of 10 locations were reviewed in each ranking. Destinations were reviewed on the following: good places to eat, great places to stay, lots of stuff to do, and lots of sunshine.

Locations featured in the article are as follows:

1. Honolulu, HI

Where to Eat: Paris Hawaii Where to Stay: Halekulani

2. Fort Lauderdale, FL

Where to Eat: Even Keel Fish & Oyster Where to Stay: The Pillars Hotel: Fort Lauderdale

3. Phoenix, AZ

Brand: Where to Eat: Tacos Chiwas Where to Stay: The Clarendon Hotel & Spa

4. San Diego, CA

Where to Eat: Dija Mara Where to Stay: Keating Hotel

5. New Orleans, LA

Where to Eat: GW Fins Where to Stay: Hotel St. Marie

6. Savannah, GA

Where to Eat: The Olde Pink House Where to Stay: Hotel Indigo: Savannah Historic District

7. Houston, TX

Where to Eat: Hugo’s Restaurant Where to Stay: Lancaster Hotel

8. Nashville, TN

Where to Eat: Pelican & Pig Where to Stay: Dream Nashville

9. Asheville, NC

Where to Eat: Cúrate Where to Stay: Hotel Indigo Asheville Downtown

10. Louisville, KY

Where to Eat: Mark’s Feed Store Bar-B-Q Where to Stay: 21C Museum Hotel Louisville