America’s 10 Best Winter Vacations to Escape the Cold

mm Chief Assignment EditorFebruary 17, 2020 18:12
Frigid temperatures have you dreaming of a warm afternoon by the ocean? If so, check out the new ranking of America’s 10 Best Winter Vacations to Escape the Cold.

A total of 10 locations were reviewed in each ranking. Destinations were reviewed on the following: good places to eat, great places to stay, lots of stuff to do, and lots of sunshine.

Locations featured in the article are as follows:

1.        Honolulu, HI

Where to Eat: Paris Hawaii                        Where to Stay: Halekulani

2.        Fort Lauderdale, FL

Where to Eat: Even Keel Fish & Oyster        Where to Stay: The Pillars Hotel: Fort Lauderdale

3.        Phoenix, AZ

Brand:        Where to Eat: Tacos Chiwas        Where to Stay: The Clarendon Hotel & Spa

4.        San Diego, CA

Where to Eat: Dija Mara                                Where to Stay: Keating Hotel

5.        New Orleans, LA

Where to Eat: GW Fins                                Where to Stay: Hotel St. Marie

6.        Savannah, GA

Where to Eat: The Olde Pink House                Where to Stay: Hotel Indigo: Savannah Historic District

7.        Houston, TX

Where to Eat: Hugo’s Restaurant                Where to Stay: Lancaster Hotel

8.        Nashville, TN

Where to Eat: Pelican & Pig                        Where to Stay: Dream Nashville

9.        Asheville, NC

Where to Eat: Cúrate                                Where to Stay: Hotel Indigo Asheville Downtown

10.        Louisville, KY

Where to Eat: Mark’s Feed Store Bar-B-Q        Where to Stay: 21C Museum Hotel Louisville