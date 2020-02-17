Airbus 320 evacuated in Duesseldorf
Known as a reliable, cheap airline, but safe is Pegasus Airlines. After a recent incident in Istanbul where a Pegasus jet slid off the runway, an evacuation after a burning tire was a second incident within one month. This time in Duesseldorf, Germany.
The Pegasus Airbus A320 had a tire fire, that extinguished itself before fire crews reached the plane. There was no immediate cause given for what caused the wheel to catch fire.
The captain did not want to take a chance and the 163 passengers on board were ordered by to evacuate using the emergency slides. There were no injuries reported.
Pegasys is a Turkish low-cost airline headquartered in the Kurtköy area of Pendik, Istanbul with bases at several Turkish airports
Stats on Pegasus concept:
- All aircraft are in economy only configuration
- Snacks and beverages including water available for purchase on board; premium full meals can be pre-ordered and prepaid up to 36 hours before flight
- No in flight entertainment; flight map shown on shared cabin screens on 737-800s
- Seat pitch of 29 to 30 inch; preferred seat with more legroom can be reserved for fee
- No blankets or pillows
- Baggage allowance of 1 x 15kg bag on domestic flights; baggage allowance of 1 x 20kg bag on international flights; extra baggage can be purchased
- Founded in December 1989 when two businesses, Net and Silkar, partnered with Aer Lingus to create new tour charter airline Pegasus Airlines
Services were inaugurated in April 1990 but were somewhat slow due to invasion of Kuwait by Iraq
Aer Lingus sold its share to a Turkish company in mid 1990s making the airline wholly privately Turkish owned
Changed from charter to low cost airline in 2005