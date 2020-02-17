Airbus 320 evacuated in Duesseldorf

Known as a reliable, cheap airline, but safe is Pegasus Airlines. After a recent incident in Istanbul where a Pegasus jet slid off the runway, an evacuation after a burning tire was a second incident within one month. This time in Duesseldorf, Germany.

The Pegasus Airbus A320 had a tire fire, that extinguished itself before fire crews reached the plane. There was no immediate cause given for what caused the wheel to catch fire.

The captain did not want to take a chance and the 163 passengers on board were ordered by to evacuate using the emergency slides. There were no injuries reported.

Pegasys is a Turkish low-cost airline headquartered in the Kurtköy area of Pendik, Istanbul with bases at several Turkish airports

