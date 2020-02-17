Villa de Pranako opens in Old Bangkok

Thailand based Unicorn Hospitality, t has announced that Villa de Pranakorn, its elegant new luxury boutique hotel in Bangkok’s historic Sam Yot district.Nestled in the Thai capital’s captivating old quarter, Villa de Pranakorn blends a refined urban style and luxury amenities with Thailand’s rich heritage, culture and cuisine. This intimate 47-key hotel provides the perfect base to escape the hustle and bustle of this 21st Century metropolis and discover Bangkok’s old-world charm, including landmarks such as the Grand Palace, Wat Pho and Yaowarat, the city’s vibrant Chinatown.Thailand’s world-famous