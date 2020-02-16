Where to travel during Coronavirus? List of countries and destinations

Coronavirus also is known as Covid-19 has become the biggest enemy in the global travel and tourism industry, but the virus is in no means global.

There are a lot more than 19 countries in the world. There are actually 177 countries on all continents that do not have a single case of Coronavirus. Only 19 countries have currently one or more cases of the deadly virus.

Enjoy your vacation at Sandals Resorts anywhere in the Caribbean. You will find plenty of rum and food, but no Coronavirus scare.

Entire regions including the Caribbean and South America are free of Coronavirus. In Africa, there is one isolated case in Egypt on entire continent.

The World Health organization definitely has a valid point urging to not close the world aviation network because of the virus.

The spread of bad news is way more dangerous to the world than the virus itself right now. Tourism businesses in more than 170 countries are suffering. Tourism businesses are suffering and some are closing putting hard-working staff in the open. Why is even the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) quiet about this situation?

Now it’s time for the travel and tourism industry to unite and to shine.

Now it’s the time for organizations that often educate in conferences and debates on how to deal with the crisis to actually show if talk can be turned into effective actions

Now it’s the time to travel responsibly, and now it’s the time for real guidelines to be communicated well.

Here is a list of countries that are free of Coronavirus. Obviously, some countries are listed are not in the tourism business, but many are. Many of these countries offer a unique travel experience and are ready for your business.

