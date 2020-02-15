Returning to Beijing? 14 days quarantine ordered

More than 20 million people live in the Capital City of Beijing. Experts say this decision by Chinese authorities in Beijing is significant. Officials had ordered everyone returning to the Chinese capital Beijing to go into quarantine for 14 days or risk punishment in the latest attempt to contain the deadly new coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Residents were told to “self-quarantine or go to designated venues to quarantine” after returning to the Chinese capital from holidays.

Over 1,500 people have died from the virus, which originated in Wuhan city.

The notice on Friday from Beijing’s virus prevention working group was issued as residents returned from spending the Lunar New Year in other parts of China.