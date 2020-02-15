When Visit Portugal meets Incredible India

Obviously encouraged by the example of other countries and seeing the potential of the market in India, Visit Portugal has become the latest country to set up shop in India. Its first tourism office opened mid-January in Delhi.

The opening of the Turismo de Portugal (TdP) office in the capital coincided with a four-city road show by the European nation, which had 13 suppliers going to Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bengalru. They interacted with agents and operators during these events.

India and Portugal have long had historical ties. Goa was under the rule of Portugal for many years. Commonly referred to as Portuguese India, the country was under Portuguese rule from 1505 to 1961. The Portuguese influence over Goa, the last European colony in India, remains to this day, in the architecture, food, language, and traditions.

Moving forward into modern times, the new Delhi office is headed by Ms. Claudia Matias who has rich experience in the tourism industry and said she is looking forward to this new assignment.

Ms. Matias said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have been given this fantastic opportunity to represent Visit Portugal in Amazing India.”

She added that Portugal is a magnificent and diverse destination for tourists from India to discover.

Ms. Matia added that she would endeavor to increase awareness so that tourists’ stays to the country become longer. The Director said in a statement that she would work with the media and commercial partners to improve knowledge of the destination.

Goa is famous for the fusion of European and Indian culture and beauty. The Western Ghats running through the region makes it lush for wildlife and flora as well. The former Portuguese capital of the region before Panjim, Old Goa is a UNESCO World Heritage site that is home to several magnificent churches and cathedrals.