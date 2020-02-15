African Tourism Board supports diversification of tourist products in Africa

The African Tourism Board (ATB) is looking to cooperate with African countries to develop beach tourism, marine tourist resources and sports tourism which are best tourist products in Africa in need for local and international marketing and promotional strategies.

Beach and marine resources tourism along the Eastern Coast of the Indian Ocean are potential tourist products in Africa in need for development and exposure to international tourists, ATB Chairman Mr. Cuthbert Nkube said.

Mr. Ncube said, after a day-long visit of Sinda marine island off-the Indian Ocean coast in Tanzania’s commercial capital of Dar es Salaam, that marine tourist parks in East Africa could attract big numbers of international-class tourists.

The ATB Chairman, who was on a six-day working tour in Tanzania, said that Africa needs to diversify its tourist attractions available in the continent other than wildlife resources – the leading tourist attraction in the continent.

“Let us expose our islands in this continent to local, regional and international tourists,” Ncube said this week after a visit to Sinda island last Sunday.

During his day-long tourist excursion on the island, Mr. Ncube met and held discussions with Tanzanian deputy ministers for Natural Resources and Tourism Mr. Constantine Kanyasu, Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Dr. Damas Ndumbaro and Livestock and Fisheries Mr. Abdallah Ulega.

Tanzania has seven protected Marine Parks, best for beach tourism, mostly swimming, scuba diving, underwater sports and marine life excursions.

Mr. Ulega said that Marine Parks in Tanzania were not well marketed to attract big numbers of tourists.

On his part, Mr. Ncube advised the Tanzanian government and other stakeholders to take quick initiatives that would help to develop, then market and promote marine tourism through joint partnership with ATB.

He said that Africa needs diversified tourism with a focus to marine or beach resources, sports and cultural tourism, all of which are intact and untouched.

Southern beaches on the Indian Ocean coast in Tanzania are rated as the “New Tourist Corridor”. Kigamboni suburb in the area is now an upcoming tourist and luxury satellite city in Dar es Salaam.

Known as the “South Beach Zone,” Kigamboni city hosts a number of high-class tourist accommodation and recreational facilities in its long beach stretch south of Dar es Salaam Central Business District (CBD).

South Beach Zone in Tanzania is counted to be attractive destination for beach holidaymakers from all corners of the world.

Ncube said during his working tour in Tanzania that ATB is now working hard to identify, develop and then expose the African tourist products at the international travel markets as to attract more visitors to visit this continent.

Mr. Ncube, who was the Guest of Honor at the domestic exhibition conference in Tanzania last week, said that Africa needs to build a strong tourism base in areas of culture, wildlife and other heritages available in this continent.

Both the ATB Chairman and the ATB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Doris Woerfel were in East Africa for official working tour in which they made interactions with participants and stakeholders at the UWANDAE Expo 2020 domestic tourism exhibition in Tanzania’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam. The ATB’s CEO later visited Kenya for the same mission.

More information on African Tourism Board and on how to join the organization on www.africantourismboard.com