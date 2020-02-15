First coronavirus death in Europe: Chinese tourist dies in Paris hospital

An 80-year-old Chinese tourist has died from the new coronavirus at a Paris hospital, marking the first death confirmed outside of Asia and the first fatality on European soil, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn announced on Saturday.

The elderly Chinese man had been hospitalized in Paris, Buzin told journalists on Saturday. He was put into quarantine, but his condition “had deteriorated rapidly,” the minister told local media. She said the 80-year-old arrived in France from the virus-hit province of Hubei.

The patient’s daughter, also suffering from the 2019-nCoV, as the virus is officially called, was also hospitalized, but “her condition is no longer a cause for concern and she is likely to be released soon.”

France has recorded 11 cases of the novel coronavirus. Previously, health officials said some of the patients who were being taken care of in hospitals in Paris and Bordeaux were ready to be released.

The death toll of the coronavirus epidemic has surpassed 1,500.