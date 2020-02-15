New web service in the automobile business

A new internationally-oriented English language website will place the editorial focus on automotive marketing with a special emphasis on live communication and its potential for automobile manufacturers, the retail business and the supplier industry.



The focus is on the diverse formats used for live communication including events, trade fair appearances, conferences, incentives, brand worlds and their benefits for the automotive business – editorially supported with case studies, reports, background stories, interviews and market overviews.



The thematic spectrum will be supplemented with information on event locations and other services. Furthermore, automotive-event.com will portray prominent figures and their careers, provide information on classic marketing topics, present the latest automobile trends and will certainly not ignore the issue of mobility for the future.



By adding automotive-event.com, AktivMedia is expanding its existing portfolio of automotive marketing coverage. AktivMedia has been publishing Automobil Events (www.automobil-events.de) since 2009, the only monothematic publication worldwide dealing with live marketing in the automotive industry.



Source: AktivMediaAktivMedia