Coronavirus: Hilton Hawaii relocates guests

The Grand Waikikian by Hilton Grand Vacations Club is a popular oceanfront property on a popular Waikiki Beach stretch. The location couldn’t be more central when it comes to fun, sand and sea.



The news about a 60-year-old Japanese visitor from Aichi Prefecture in Japan, who was staying at the Grand Waikikian is challenging news for Hilton Hotels in Hawaii. It’s a dark gray cloud for Hawaii’s travel and tourism industry. The threat, even though small, that Coronavirus is spreading on Oahu is also a scare for everyone living in the Aloha State.

As reported earlier the guest was diagnosed with Cor onavirus (COVID-19) and is currently recovering in a Nagoya, Japan hospital.

Health officials in cooperation with Hawaii Governor Ige and Hawaii Tourism Authority CEO Chris Tatum are racing to find out who the guest was in touch with while staying at the resort.

The Japanese visitor already had developed signs of a cold while in the hotel.

eTurboNews talked to Megumi Haubner, the senior manager of communication for the hotel.

She indicated it wasn’t clear what the hotel will do to protect current guests and staff. At this time it seems operation continues as usual for the property.

Megumi was not sure if future guests are allowed to cancel their upcoming stay without penalty. Megumi did admit, the hotel is currently working on relocating some guests to other Hilton properties, including the neighboring Hilton Hawaiian Village. The Hilton Hawaiian Village is the largest resort property in the State of Hawaii.

A media statement released by Hilton reads: