Coronavirus: Hilton Hawaii relocates guests
The Grand Waikikian by Hilton Grand Vacations Club is a popular oceanfront property on a popular Waikiki Beach stretch. The location couldn’t be more central when it comes to fun, sand and sea.
The news about a 60-year-old Japanese visitor from Aichi Prefecture in Japan, who was staying at the Grand Waikikian is challenging news for Hilton Hotels in Hawaii. It’s a dark gray cloud for Hawaii’s travel and tourism industry. The threat, even though small, that Coronavirus is spreading on Oahu is also a scare for everyone living in the Aloha State.
As reported earlier the guest was diagnosed with Cor onavirus (COVID-19) and is currently recovering in a Nagoya, Japan hospital.
Health officials in cooperation with Hawaii Governor Ige and Hawaii Tourism Authority CEO Chris Tatum are racing to find out who the guest was in touch with while staying at the resort.
The Japanese visitor already had developed signs of a cold while in the hotel.
eTurboNews talked to Megumi Haubner, the senior manager of communication for the hotel.
She indicated it wasn’t clear what the hotel will do to protect current guests and staff. At this time it seems operation continues as usual for the property.
Megumi was not sure if future guests are allowed to cancel their upcoming stay without penalty. Megumi did admit, the hotel is currently working on relocating some guests to other Hilton properties, including the neighboring Hilton Hawaiian Village. The Hilton Hawaiian Village is the largest resort property in the State of Hawaii.
A media statement released by Hilton reads:
- We understand a former guest at Grand Waikikian by Hilton Grand Vacations Club has been diagnosed with COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). We understand the guest returned to Japan on February 7thand is now under medical care there.
- The wellbeing of Hilton Grand Vacations’ guests, owners and HGV Team Members is our highest priority. We remain diligent in our commitment to provide a safe, hospitable environment for all who visit our properties.
- We take all potential health risks seriously, and we are responding based on our existing public health protocol and the latest guidance from medical professionals and public health authorities.
- We continue to closely monitor updates from the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are staying in close communication with the Hawaii Department of Health.
- The World Health Organization is providing guidance about COVID-19 for travelers. Additional information is available on their website.
- We are working in full cooperation with local Hawaiian public health authorities and will be making sure we provide any necessary updates to our guests, owners and Team Members.