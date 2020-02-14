Canada’s Minister of Transport issues statement on Via Rail service shutdown

The Minister of Transport, the Honorable Marc Garneau, issued the following statement today:

“As the Prime Minister said, “The freedom of expression is an important democratic right, but these activities must respect the court decisions and the law.”

“I am fully aware and deeply concerned by the impact of the decision CN was forced to take and its consequent effect on Via Rail. A safe and efficient passenger and freight rail service is critical to the well-being of our country. I am in constant communication with CN and CP. I am meeting with my provincial and territorial counterparts, as well as representatives of national Indigenous organizations and will be discussing a way forward. Ministers across our government continue to engage with their colleagues, and our officials have an open line of communication with the provinces.

“We are encouraged by the progress on the blockade in New Hazelton, British Columbia. This is a positive development and we are actively working for a similar resolution on all remaining blockades.

“All parties must engage in open and respectful dialogue to ensure this situation is resolved peacefully. We strongly urge these parties to do so.”