WestJet names new Vice President, Network Planning and Alliances

WestJet is pleased to announce the internal appointment of John Weatherill to the role of Vice President, Network Planning and Alliances effective today.

Reporting to Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer, John will be responsible for the strategic growth of WestJet’s network and partnerships, including WestJet’s first joint venture with Delta Air Lines. In the interim, John will continue to oversee WestJet’s Revenue Management and Pricing team while the airline searches for a new Vice President, Revenue Management and Pricing.

“John brings a wealth of experience from multiple areas of our commercial business and will be instrumental in the continued global and profitable growth of our airline,” said Arved von zur Muehlen. “Under his leadership we have made incredible progress and his contributions have enabled our teams to deliver strong revenue growth and we are thrilled to welcome John into this position.”

John has been overseeing the Network Planning and Alliance team since early January, while serving in his former role of Vice President Revenue and Pricing Management. Under his leadership he was instrumental in WestJet’s premium cabin growth, branded fares, new ancillary products and innovation and automation.

"The Network Planning and Alliances team is an integral part of WestJet's global growth and I'm excited to take on this new challenge," said John Weatherill. "As we continue to expand our global network, I'm looking forward to strengthening our partnerships and our hubs as we deploy our 787 Dreamliners across the globe."