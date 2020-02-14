‘Not the Brexit I voted for’: Brexiteer whines about long EU passport line

An aggrieved British Brexiteer has triggered an avalanche of mockery on social media from EU Remainers, after whining that he had to wait in a passport control line for almost an hour at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

“This isn’t the Brexit I voted for,” cried Colin Browning, who describes himself as one of the 17.4 million people who voted for Brexit, expressed his ‘outrage’ in a tweet on Thursday, together with a picture at the Dutch airport, while waiting to have his passport checked.

Browning tweeted: “Absolutely disgusting service at Schiphol airport. 55 minutes we have been stood in the immigration queue. This isn’t the Brexit I voted for.”

The irony of the Brexiteer’s indignant reaction to his predicament at an EU airport was not lost on many Remainers on social media. One person told Browning that he “got what you voted for,” before cheekily adding: “Enjoy!” It drew an angry response from Browning who insisted that he “didn’t vote to stand in a queue for over an hour why [sic] some jobsworth checks our passports.”

The Brexiteer was inundated with an avalanche of gifs from those who were ostensibly reveling in his frustration at the post-Brexit world he voted for. There were brutal digs such as “Project fear strikes again eh?” and “Suck it up buttercup.”

Although the UK has entered a transition period since leaving the bloc on January 31, some airports have already brought in the new procedures for treating British citizens as non-EU. This can mean Brits having to use separate lanes and being subject to more questions at border control.