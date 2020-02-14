Which countries rely on tourism for employment the most?

Travel experts have analyzed the number of tourism jobs available in over 170 countries around the world to reveal how many jobs are created for every 100 tourists visiting.

In 2019 1.5 billion international tourist arrivals were recorded, globally, and we’re expected to see an increase in travel percentages in 2020, with a 4% increase on last year. Tourists visiting countries generate a demand for new jobs to be created – tourists need restaurants, bars and attractions to visit, therefore, these places need staff.

So which countries have created the most tourism jobs for every 100 people that visit?

The countries that create the most tourism jobs per 100 tourists

Country Jobs per tourist Jobs per 100 tourists Bangladesh 9 944 India 2 172 Pakistan 2 154 Venezuela 1 101 Ethiopia 1 99 Madagascar 1 93 Philippines 1 83 Guinea 1 77 Libya 1 68 Nigeria 1 66

Bangladesh comes in the top spot for having the most tourism jobs available for every tourist that arrives – with just short of 1,000 (944) jobs available for every 100 tourists that arrive, this equates to nine jobs for every tourist.

Despite there being a big gap between the first and second rankings, India follows Bangladesh with over 25,000,000 (26,741,000) tourism jobs available – this equates to two jobs being available for every tourist visiting. India is one of the fastest growing outbound tourism markets in the world as there has been a great rise in Indians traveling from a younger age.

The continent with the most jobs available per tourist

Out of the top 10 countries with the most jobs per tourist, five of those countries are located in the continent of Africa. Ethiopia ranks in fifth place for having the most jobs available for every tourist visiting – in 2018 there were 924,000 tourism jobs available.

Guinea ranks in eighth place with 77 jobs available for every 100 visitors, with Libya following behind with 68 jobs and Nigeria with 66.

Tourism provides jobs where they are needed the most – and most of the time, tourism is a driver of job growth and a healthy economy. In 2017, 1 in 5 of all new jobs created worldwide was due to demands from tourism.

While countries in Africa – such as South Africa and Mauritius – have the busiest tourist environment, countries like Gabon are still facing challenges in the tourism market.

The percentage change in tourism jobs around the world

In 2013, Iceland had just seven jobs available for every 100 tourists visiting, but in 2018 this increased to 15, a 109% increase – with many tourists visiting landmarks and attractions such as the Blue Lagoon and the Northern Lights, there’s no surprise that tourism here has seen an increase in job availability.

Grenada now has nine jobs available for every 100 tourists, but back in 2013 there were only five jobs for every 100 people – the growth in people visiting lesser-known Caribbean islands could be due to prices increasing in popular destinations such as Barbados and St Lucia. Between January and June of 2019, Grenada saw over 300,000 (318,559) visitors.