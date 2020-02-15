African Tourism Board CEO leaves Kenya with a smile

Kenya Tourism with the support of the African Tourism Board may play a leading role in initiating and advancing pilot projects that could be implemented in other parts of the African Continent!

On a 4 day working visit to Kenya, African Tourism Board CEO Doris Wörfel had very productive meetings with tourism industry leaders in Kenya.

During the CEO’s visit, Woerfel invited Anne Makmi to become one of the ATB brand ambassadors for the African Tourism Board in Kenya. Makumi is an associate trainer at the Institute of Leadership and Professional Development at Daystar University in Nairobi.

The Kenya Tourism Board KTB, the Kenya Association for Travel Agents KATA and the Kenya Association for Tour Operators KATO, all agreed to cooperate with the African Tourism Board (ATB).

ATB and Kenya Tourism Board are planning to sign a cooperation framework for initiatives and projects.

Such projects include the development of and access to Kenyan underdeveloped tourist destinations, capacity building, Skills- and Leadership Development throughout the country and Resource Mobilisation on a National and Local level.

ke2

With this kind of strategic cooperation, Kenya and with the support of the African Tourism Board will play a leading role in initiating and advancing pilot projects. Such projects could be implemented in other regions of the African Continent!

Doris Woerfel said: “I am overwhelmed with the opportunities that opened up by our new cooperation with Kenya. Yes, I am excited.”