BVI Now: Tourism goes high tech

The British Virgin Islands Tourist Board and Film Commission has announced the launch of BVI Now, an app available for free download on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Utilizing the very latest smartphone technologies, it is believed to be the first travel app of its kind in the world.

The BVI tourism industry faces many unique challenges after Hurricanes Irma and Maria, such as the lack of correct maps for the territory and no comprehensive directory of our tourism businesses, with up-to-date contact information and hours of operation. People today demand information to be available at their fingertips, but most tourists in the BVI don’t have mobile service data plans.

The BVI Now app provides an updated listing of BVI businesses, with verified locations and current contact information. It is an “insider’s guide” to the BVI, as it has been packed with local tips and helpful information. When our guests are near a place of interest they are automatically notified with information about that place. Most importantly, BVI Now operates even if the user hasn’t purchased a data plan or has lost their cell signal.

Premier of the BVI, Honourable Andrew Fahie said,

“We invite our guests to use the BVI Now app as their gateway to discover new experiences during their stay. Through this app, which utilizes the latest technologies, I am happy that our guests now have an avenue through which they can browse and learn about land and water-based activities, attractions, and access an array of businesses that provide the best the BVI has to offer.” “We believe BVI Now will enhance our guests’ experience, whether they are visiting for a day, a week, or longer. We also believe people who live and work in the BVI will find it to be an indispensable tool.”

The BVI Now app was launched after months of development, detailed mapping of virtually all tourism-related businesses and attractions in the BVI, and stakeholder consultations including a series of roadshows with tourism industry partners on the BVI’s four main islands.

The British Virgin Islands, part of a volcanic archipelago in the Caribbean, is a British overseas territory. Comprising 4 main islands and many smaller ones, it’s known for its reef-lined beaches and as a yachting destination. The largest island, Tortola, is home to the capital, Road Town, and rainforest-filled Sage Mountain National Park. On Virgin Gorda island is the Baths, a labyrinth of beachside boulders.