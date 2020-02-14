Banyan Tree illa is good news for Bahamas Tourism

Fly Away to the Bahamas will be the new slogan also for Banyan Tree Hotels and Resorts. This is good news for Bahamas Tourism. Island Developers and Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts today announce a partnership introducing the Banyan Tree’s first property in The Bahamas. Banyan Tree illa Bahamas is set on 40 acres of pristine Atlantic Oceanfront and Bimini Bayfront properties. The eco-conscious resort, designed by world-renowned architect Chad Oppenheim, will consist of 50 keys and 54 luxury residences. Exclusively offering the first, authentic Maldives-style overwater bungalows in the Caribbean, the re