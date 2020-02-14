VIA Rail Canada cancels all services

Following a notice from the infrastructure owner, CN Rail, that they are no longer in a position to fulfill their obligations under the Train Service Agreement between VIA Rail and CN Rail, VIA Rail has no other option but to cancel all of its services on the network, effective immediately and until further notice.

Passengers are being informed that as of 4pm EST, there will be no more train departures.

Upon infrastructure owner instructions, all VIA Rail trains currently en route will be brought to the closest major train station.

We understand the impact this unfortunate situation has on our passengers and regret the significant inconvenience this is causing to their travel plans.