The Seychelles extends its golf game over in Reunion

The Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) joined forces with its industry adherent specialized in golf, Constance Lemuria Resorts to extend the destination’s reach across the waters to the SFR Golf Tournament held at Réunion’s reputed ‘Bassin Bleu’ Golf Course in Saint Gilles les Bains.

The SFR Golf Tournament started in December 2019 and its finals were held on February 2, 2020 in the presence of the President of the Golf League Jean Marie Hoarau and SFR team.

Seychelles was represented through STB Senior Marketing Executive for Réunion and Indian Ocean, Ms. Bernadette Honore.

The STB’s participation remains in line with its marketing strategy to increase the destination’s visibility through participation at pertinent event for golfing in Seychelles.

In the recent years, Seychelles has pulled focus on the beautiful island destination and its versatility to offer diverse experiences to its clients through its active collaboration with the Mauritius Commercial Bank (MCB) and the Staysure Tour through for the MCB Tour championship, which takes place on Praslin at Constance Lemuria’s picturesque golf course.

During the golf event, STB seized the opportunity to promote the destination and its various features, through brochures and interactive activities, STB divulged information about the island destination and its offerings to visitors.

The golfers present were also provided with extensive information on golf as a desired visitor’s experience bringing up the Constance Lemuria Resort’s 18-hole golf course that spans over an area of 5,580 metres and a breath-taking view of the white sandy beach of Anse Georgette as professional golf course.

In the course of prize-giving ceremony, Finalists were also given the chance to win a two night stay for two at Constance Lemuria Resort Praslin, boat transfer tickets through the inter-island ferry company Cat Coco and entrance to the renowned Vallée de Mai UNESCO world heritage site; sponsored by STB and Constance Lemuria Resort.

Ms. Honore expressed STB’s gratitude for being included in the event, stating it is the ideal platform to promote Seychelles as a sports destination, a marketing angle which has become more significant in the healthy conscious climate of today.

“The Constance Lemuria Golf course is already well known amongst golfers in Réunion, some were even present at the event and shared their positive experiences. One of our marketing priorities this is year is to reach out to new potential markets, one of which is the golf community”, added Ms. Honore.

Participation in events such as these allows the STB to fulfill its mandate of increasing the destination’s visibility, encouraging the presence of more visitors.

