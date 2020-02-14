Sonoma County Tourism launches spring campaign

Sonoma County Tourism this week launched its spring campaign, giving its “Life Opens Up” campaign a twist for the spring season, incorporating the tagline “Sonoma County: In Bloom.” The campaign highlights the strength of the spring season in the destination, emphasizing colorful landscapes, agricultural richness and showcasing the natural beauty of the destination. The integrated marketing campaign will be live now through June and run throughout Sonoma County Tourism’s advertising, PR, mobile, social and web assets. The campaign will reach consumers via digital advertisements, video, social medi