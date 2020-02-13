Visit San Jose hires new Executive Chef

Visit San Jose, the official destination marketing organization for the city, and its parent company, Team San Jose, are proud to introduce new Executive Chef Michael Riddell to the organization. Riddell will oversee the extensive banquet and catering offerings at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center and the family of San Jose Theaters. In addition to overseeing food and beverage staff at Team San Jose, Riddell will collaborate with the organization's Events Operations team and the Visit San Jose Sales and Destination Services department to advance the city as a vital meetings and convention location. He'll