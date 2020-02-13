West Wind Aviation names new Acting President and CEO

Michael Rodyniuk, the current President and Chief Executive Officer of West Wind Aviation has accepted a leadership position in the United States with Willis Lease Finance Corporation effective March 1, 2020.

Stephen Smith, current Chair of the Board of Directors of West Wind Aviation will become Acting President, Chief Executive Officer, and Accountable Executive while the company conducts a search for its next President and CEO.

“Michael has brought us a long way forward in restructuring West Wind and our associated companies. His service to the company as well as his commitment to our northern communities has been invaluable and will be missed; however, the Board understands the significant opportunity before him. We wish him every success with his new assignment,” said Mr. Smith.

“Together with the entire West Wind Team, we have made incredible strides over the last two years in positioning West Wind Aviation for a great future,” said Michael Rodyniuk. “I rest assured it is in good hands with the executive, management, and team members at the company as well as with Steve’s experience and leadership,” Rodyniuk continued.

In the coming weeks Rodyniuk will be working with Smith to hand over the day-to-day activities of the company with Smith taking the reigns officially on March 1. Stephen Smith’s aviation executive experience is significant. He was first nominated and appointed to the West Wind Aviation Board of Directors in February 2019, rapidly ascending to chair the Board in June of 2019. Smith has served in senior executive roles with many airlines including Air Canada as Senior Vice President, Customer Experience; President and CEO of Air Canada’s ZIP; President and Chief Executive Officer of WestJet Airlines; and President and CEO of the regional carrier Air Ontario.

West Wind Aviation Group includes West Wind Aviation, Transwest Air, Northern Shield Helicopters and Snowbird Aviation Services. Through its group of companies West Wind Aviation Group provides air transportation services to remote, regional Canadian locations, with scheduled, charter and customized solutions.