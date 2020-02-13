Registration for WTM Latin America in Brazil is now open

Registration for the 2020 edition of WTM Latin America, the main event in the tourism industry for Latin America’s B2B sector, is now open. The event takes place from 31 March to 2 April at Expo Center Norte, São Paulo, Brazil.

Around 600 exhibiting companies from 50 countries are expected to participate, with a huge amount of content and educational sessions on offer for visitors to take advantage of.

New for 2020, the event will see the first WTM Latin America Responsible Tourism Awards, the launch of the Emperia app, which was developed to help exhibitors collect visitor information by scanning the QR-Code on visitors’ badges, and the Student Program in partnership with the ITT – Institute of Travel & Tourism UK.

Successful activities from the last edition are continuing, such as the “Agent on the Road” program, which is carried out in partnership with the Interamerican Network. The “Women in Travel” program, with Alessandra Alonso, the founder of “Women in Travel CIC”, a company dedicated to training female entrepreneurs in the travel and tourism industry, and Mariana Aldrigui, a professor and researcher who specializes in tourism and has more than 20 years’ experience; Mariana has been a member of the WTM Latin America advisory board since 2016.

Travel Forward first appeared as a pilot project in 2019 and having established its position and success will be even more prominent at this year’s event. Exhibitors from the travel technology segment will exhibit, plus the offering of top-quality content.

Another new concept at WTM Latin America this year is the improved WTM Buyers’ Club vetting procedure and separate registration. This will improve the quality of buyers attending the event, since it will be possible to identify the profile of these visitors more clearly.

Registration is now open for professionals in the travel and tourism industry; the press (restricted credentials for editors, journalists, photographers, broadcasters and bloggers/influencers); government officials and buyers (only for buyers who meet the program criteria will be eligible for a WTM Buyers’ Club badge).

To register for the event: www.latinamerica.wtm.com

Registration is free until 30 March; if you register on the day please expect to pay R$ 150.00.

WTM Latin America

31 March, 1 and 2 April 2020

Expo Center Norte – Rua José Bernardo Pinto, 333 – Vila Guilherme, São Paulo

Registration for Hosted Buyers: https://latinamerica.wtm.com/en/Form/Hosted-Buyers-Programme/



WTM Latin America attracts around 9,000 senior executives and generates around US$ 374 million in new business. The event takes place in São Paulo, Brazil, and attracts a public from around the world that comes together to define the way forward in the travel and tourism industry. http://latinamerica.wtm.com/. Next event: March 31st to April 2nd, 2020 – São Paulo.

