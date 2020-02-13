Seychelles sparkles at the Bride Show in Dubai

The exotic, pristine destination was set to conquer the hearts of brides-to-be, as the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) participated in the Bride Show Dubai 2020 earlier this February, where the islands showcased its potential as a romantic wedding destination and the wide range of possibilities for couples and newly-weds.

The STB representative in Dubai Ahmed Fathallah and Marketing Executive Ms. Winnie Eliza from the STB Headquarters were present at the show on behalf of the destination to entice the various visitors to the romance in beautiful destination.

Paradise-like Seychelles also dubbed the ‘islands of love’, where romance is as natural as all the physical attributes which conspire to provide tender and romantic experiences, is regarded as by many as simply ‘out of this world’.

“It is a perfect opportunity for Seychelles to increase its visibility in the UAE through the Bride Show in Dubai as plenty of residents of the region dream of having their marriage and/or honeymoons in Seychelles. Using the STB’s participation, we make this dream become closer to reality; we have showcased more of what the islands can be for this segment in The Bride Show. The positive reception in the region continuously inspires the team to intensify our efforts in promoting the destination,” mentioned Mr. Fathallah.

He further stated that the Bride Show in Dubai is a popular event amongst residents of the UAE, expatriates and Emiratis alike, sees the participation of some 20, 000 participants annually.

Visitors to the STB enjoyed the picturesque booth that captured the essence of the islands; they were also treated to some gift bags containing exhaustive information regarding Seychelles as a wedding and honeymoon destination.

The STB representative in Dubai further mentioned there is an increasing number of Dubai residents who are choosing to celebrate their special moment in the Seychelles islands as it represents the ideal of romance in paradise.

After four fantastic days of fashion, jewelry, beauty, glamour and more at the Middle East’s leading wedding and lifestyle event, plenty of brides-to-be and couples definitely went with some great ideas and inspiration for their big day- hopefully heading to the Seychelles!

