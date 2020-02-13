British Airways adds new flights from London to Saint Lucia

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority confirmed the introduction of additional British Airways direct flights from the UK to Saint Lucia.

The two additional weekly flights from London Gatwick (LGW) to Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) on Wednesdays and Saturdays will increase the ease of access to one of the Caribbean’s most popular destinations bringing the total to nine British Airways flights per week across the winter schedule.

The additional services will commence operation on October 28, 2020 and run until March 27, 2021 with no onward tag.

The decision by British Airways to increase the flights comes as Saint Lucia closed2019 with over 400,000 stay-over arrivals. For the period January to December 2019, Saint Lucia recorded 423,736 stay-over visitors; the highest in the island’s history.

The UK figures for the year are up 6.2% totalling 83,677 visitors. UK holidaymakers lead the way in terms of duration of stay average at 10.76 nights per visit.

Tourism Minister, Honourable Dominic Fedee commenting on the added services stated; “The increased services from the UK market provides travelers with even more options of getting to Saint Lucia. British Airways is one of the biggest airlines to the Caribbean out of London and we celebrate the extension of this new service to Saint Lucia.”

Director of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority UK & Europe, Patricia Charlery-Leon said: “We are absolutely thrilled that British Airways has added these flights. We have a longstanding partnership with the airline and the UK team and want to thank them for their support of Saint Lucia. British Airways has already added additional flights this summer so these new winter flights will help us to continue our momentum during our high season.”

Flying Boing 777 aircraft, the long-haul BA flights will depart London Gatwick (LGW)at 12:20 (GMT) to arrive at Hewanorra International (UVF)at 17:15 on Wednesdays and then again on Saturdays to allow for better connections.