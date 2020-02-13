Coronavirus: Hilton mass closing

Hilton has closed about 150 of its hotels in China totaling 33,000 rooms. The reason is the coronavirus.

This may impact the hotel industry tremendously and most likely closing Hilton China is just the beginning.

In the U.S. specifically, it could cost the country billions of dollars and millions of hotel room stays, according to a report in USA Today.

All casino hotels in Macao also remain closed.

Currently, Marriott and Hyatt hotels among others are still open in China and had been allowing confirmed reservations to cancel without a cancellation fee.