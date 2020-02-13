Tourism stopped in North Korea

Coronavirus made one of the most closed-off countries in the world, North Korea completely closed. North Korea has stopped airline flights and train service with neighboring countries including China The country established weeks-long mandatory quarantines for recently arrived foreigners suspended international tourism and imposed a near-complete lockdown on cross-border travel.

Some South Korean media outlets have reported multiple cases and possible deaths from the virus in North Korea, but World Health Organisation officials based in Pyongyang told Voice of America that they have not been notified of any confirmed cases.

State media reported that North Korea’s Red Cross Society had been deployed to “relevant areas” around the country to conduct public education campaigns and to monitor people with possible symptoms.

North Kora is conducting information activities in various forms and by various methods at public places to introduce common medical knowledge about the epidemic and encourage people to give fuller play to the noble moral traits of helping and leading each other forward.