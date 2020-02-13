Finding the Cash to Support Your Travel Dreams

Whether you dream of backpacking around Asia, going on a Caribbean cruise or taking in dinner and a show in the heart of New York City’s theater district, all travel dreams have one thing in common. They all need money in order to come true. Between bills and having a little money left over for necessities and fun, you might feel like you’ll never be able to put enough cash to travel to the places you want to see, but there are a few ways to get the money you need.

Review Your Expenses

Most people are spending more than they need to. First, take a look at big items like your car payments and your rent. Can you get a smaller car that offers lower payments? You might be wondering how much should I pay for rent? One answer to this question is the 30% rule, which states that your rent should be no more than 30% of your income before taxes. Do you really need all that space? Could you move to a place that is smaller and cheaper? From insurance payments to grocery shopping, you may be able to cut back in other areas as well. Some people have suggested thinking of the money you spend in terms of travel experiences you’re giving up in order to motivate you to tighten your budget and save more. It might be a lot easier to forgo that takeout and cook at home instead if you think of the takeout as equal to a vacation meal.

Get A Second Job

From tutoring to waiting tables to retail work to sales, there are plenty of part-time jobs you can do depending on your skills, your interests and your time. Thanks to the gig economy, you can pick up some of those jobs with little commitment. This could include driving, freelance coding, design, being a virtual assistant, yard work, pet sitting and more. If you already work 40 hours a week, it can be daunting to think about working a second job, but if you only do it when you have time or set a limit on how long you will do it for, such as six months, this can make it much easier. The money from your second job can go straight into your travel fund.

Automatic Savings

In some workplaces, you may already have certain things automatically deducted from your pay, such as health insurance payments and contributions to a retirement account. Did you know you may be able to have part of your pay deposited directly into a savings account as well? Talk to your bank about how to make this as frictionless as possible. You might want also want to consider keeping some of your savings in a short-term account that you cannot access so you won’t be tempted to spend it. For example, a certificate of deposit account can hold your money for just a few months. Whatever vehicle you choose to hold your travel savings, be sure to shop around for one that will give you a high yield.