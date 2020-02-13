Hong Kong Restaurant Week Spring 2020 kicks off

Jointly presented by DiningCity and HSBC Credit Card, the bi-annual "Hong Kong Restaurant Week Spring 2020" will kick off from February 27th to March 8th, 2020. Hong Kong Restaurant Week is dedicated to the celebration of exquisite food, offering diners premium experiences and amazing deals at top restaurants. Making it one of the most anticipated dining events of the year. Indulge yourself in an 11-day dining extravaganza at over 130 top-ranked restaurants, including Michelin-starred restaurants and dining outlets within five-star hotels (The Shangri-La, The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong, InterContinental