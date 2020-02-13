Bahamas Tourism celebrates launch of United Airlines nonstop flight from Denver to Nassau

Representatives of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation (BMOTA) traveled to Denver, Colorado to host events for over 20 media and influencers and over 140 of the area’s top travel agents. These meetings delivered the important message that The Islands Of The Bahamas are Still Rockin’ and easier to access than ever for Colorado travelers, thanks to United Airlines’ new nonstop airlift from Denver to Nassau.

Along with Bahamian hoteliers and tour operators, Director General Joy Jibrilu and Deputy Director General Ellison “Tommy” Thompson provided key destination updates, showing attendees why a record-breaking seven million travelers visited The Bahamas in 2019. Bahamian-inspired dishes and cocktails and performances from Junkanoo dancers also gave guests a taste of the Bahamian culture.

The BMOTA leaders at these events emphasized that The Bahamas is open for business and ready to welcome visitors for a tropical getaway across the islands. Grand Bahama Island and The Abacos have celebrated a number of reopenings since Hurricane Dorian hit the two northern islands in September 2019.

“The Bahamas is very excited for travelers to experience the islands’ adventurous activities that cannot be found in the mountains of Colorado,” said Director General Joy Jibrilu. “The beautiful sun, sand and sea are now just a short airplane ride away.”

For the first time ever, travelers from the Denver-area can take advantage of non-stop flights to Nassau, The Bahamas just in time for spring 2020 travel. Beginning March 7, 2020, United Airlines will be launching a Saturday-only nonstop service between Denver International Airport (DEN) and Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) in Nassau. The flight will suspend during the off-peak travel season beginning in August 2020 and commence again on October 21, 2020 on an annual basis.

To reinforce the enduring beauty, warmth and adventure of these islands, the BMOTA debuted its new multi-channel, creative brand campaign, Still Rockin’, to entice travelers to visit The Bahamas now.

As a follow up to the BMOTA’s Fly Away campaign, which debuted in February 2019, Still Rockin’ once again features Bahamian-American rock legend, Lenny Kravitz. The television commercial and supporting marketing efforts capture Kravitz’s deep personal connection to The Bahamas, as well as the authentic spirit of the Bahamian people in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.