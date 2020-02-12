Pop-up marriage license office opens at Las Vegas Airport for Valentine’s Day

The Clark County Clerk’s Office will open a temporary marriage license office at McCarran International Airport in February to help couples coming to Las Vegas obtain marriage licenses faster and easier during what the office expects will be an exceptionally busy February that includes Valentine’s Day, a three-day Presidents’ Day weekend, the dates 2/20/20 and 2/22/20 and Leap Day. Pop-Up Marriage License Bureau Kicking off the celebration, the County along with McCarran International Airport will host a performance from the one and only…Elvis [impersonator] on Feb. 13 starting at 3 p.m. Couples flying