Municipality, TAT & Hotel Operators Team Up on Travel to Hua Hin

The Municipality of Hua Hin, together with public and private sector partners, are gearing up for an initiative designed to strengthen the trust and confidence of Hua Hin visitors.

Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul (pictured, centre) is committed to ensuring the city of Hua Hin remains a preferred destination for travellers of all ages, and is collaborating with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Prachuap Khiri Khan office, the Hua Hin/Cha-am Tourism Association, and Hua Hin hotel operators to organise events and activities at popular Hua Hin attractions throughout February and March. Aimed at boosting the image of this beautiful resort town, the initiative will also raise awareness and encourage tourism-related businesses to generate future inbound travel that contributes to the long-term success of the destination, helping reduce the negative impact of tourism.

One of the highlights of February’s activities in February is sure to see visitors and locals enjoying Latin music and dancing. Set for Saturday, 15 February 2020, “Zumba Dance on the Beach”, a collaboration with Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, will offer a festive and dynamic alternative for getting fit and having some fun at the same time. This free-of-charge event features some of the finest Zumba instructors from Bangkok and Hua Hin, who will passionately guide you through easy-to-master moves and bring out your inner Shakira or Ricky Martin. Live bands, mini-concerts, and many fun and inspiring activities open to the whole family awaits, providing a whole new perspective on world-famous Hua Hin Beach.

One week later, The Yoga Festival 2020 presents a zen-like opportunity for the young and the young at heart, experienced yoga fans and beginners alike, to get into the flow of yoga. In partnership with Shakti Yoga, the festival runs from 21–23 February 2020 along the beachfront strip of land at Soi Hua Hin 75/1.

Participants can experience yoga and fresh air on the beach, with the waves gently humming a mantra to energise you all weekend. Yoga teachers and experienced practitioners will also join hands for some extra lively and enthusiastic yoga classes scheduled throughout the weekend — all free-of-charge to everyone who joins.

Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul summed up what makes travel to Hua Hin truly special: “Hua Hin offers a mix of modern town vibes and a traditional Thai way of life. It is a beach resort perfect for families and tourists of all ages. It is also a preferred beach resort destination among the country’s royalty and elite, from the past to present. The launch of new events and activities provides Hua Hin tourism with an integral marketing tool for the current situation to promote the destination among both local Thai and international tourists.”

Whether you’re a local, new in town, or are just passing through, you’ll find something to enjoy at your leisure among the wide variety of activities and events happening all February and March – each guaranteed to create a travel to Hua Hin experience second to none.

For more information or reservations, please call +66 (0) 3251 2021.

