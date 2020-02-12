Palentine’s Day: Single people are getting out of town

February 13th is currently the third most popular departure date in 2020 for solo travelers in their 30s and 40s, according to travel experts who work with solo travelers in this age group.

Increasingly, people around the world are turning their back on the commercial romance associated with February 14th, and as such, Valentine’s dates are booming for solo travelers.

There has been a 40% YoY increase in travelers departing on the 13th, 14th and 15th February (2020 vs. 2019) and Google data shows that global searches for ‘solo travel’ rose by 22% in February 2019 when compared to February 2018.

As attitudes towards modern romance change, it appears couples are embracing their independence more than ever before, in a pattern that mirrors the surging popularity of solo travel.

Research shows that 46% percent of coupled-up Americans would consider traveling solo at some point, without their other half, and almost a quarter (23%) of them already do. What’s more, one in 10 couples (9%) have already chosen to travel without their partner on a group adventure with other like-minded travelers, and 41% would consider doing the same.

Of the couples that have traveled apart from their loved ones, the main reasons for doing so are:

New experiences: 49% of couples said they were looking for new and interesting experiences they wouldn’t normally try

Meeting new people: 39% believe travelling without their partner will enable them to meet new people

Clashing schedules: 20% go it alone as their partner, friends and family aren’t available to travel with them when they want to go

This trend emerges as solo travel continues its meteoric rise. No longer the domain of 20-something backpackers, 26% of Americans have traveled solo at some point, with those aged 40-49 leading the charge.

According to the travel experts, it’s very fitting that the 13th February – also known as ‘Palentine’s Day’ – is currently one of 2020s most popular solo travel departure dates, as travelers increasingly jet off in search of adventure with a group of like-minded people.

Ultimately, whether you’re single or in a relationship, people are prioritizing their own passions and seeking out others that share those interests. Millennials are choosing to do more of what they want, even if that means more ‘me time’ away from their partner.

Whether solo travel means going totally alone, or joining a group of like-minded individuals, it’s so much more accessible than it ever has been, and couples are starting to realize that there is no reason to compromise.