Minister Bartlett to visit TD Jakes Ministry in Texas

Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett will visit Texas on Thursday, to meet with Bishop TD Jakes at his church, the Potters House, to further explore building out Jamaica’s faith-based product.

This follows on a meeting in Jamaica last November, where the renowned religious leader expressed interest in staging a leadership summit in Jamaica, which could bring 10,000 visitors to the island.

The preliminary meeting with the Bishop took place in Falmouth, when Jakes’ Faith and Family Cruise on the MS Nieuw Amsterdam docked with 1,800 other passengers.

The discussions led to an agreement for Minister Bartlett to visit the Potter’s House to further develop opportunities for collaboration.

Bishop TD Jakes’ church services and evangelistic sermons are broadcasted on The Potters Touch, which airs on lightsource.com, the Trinity Broadcasting Network, Black Entertainment Television, the Daystar Television Network and The Word Network. The broadcasts are reportedly watched by 3.3 million viewers every week.

The Potter’s House is a 30,000-member nondenominational church led by Bishop T. D. Jakes, twice featured on the cover of Time magazine as America’s Best Preacher and as one of America’s 25 Most Influential Evangelicals.

Prior to visiting Minister Jakes, Minister Bartlett will attend a meeting in Miami with the Florida- Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) on February 12, to discuss new initiatives as well as to provide an update on the cruise sector in Jamaica.

He will also meet with the President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International (RCL) on February 14, 2020.

The Executive Director of the Jamaica Vacations Ltd (JAMVAC) is accompanying the Minister during this official visit. They are expected to return to the island on February 14, 2020.