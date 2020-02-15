Go Vilnius new ‘Fantasy’ tourism campaign

Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania and the destination behind the award-winning “Vilnius - the G-spot of Europe” campaign, is launching a new campaign that aims to poke fun at its own obscurity amongst global travel destinations. Following in award-winning footsteps The new campaign, 'Vilnius: Amazing Wherever You Think It Is,’ will follow in the tradition of the award-winning “Vilnius - the G-spot of Europe” campaign, which claimed that “nobody knows where it is, but when you find it - it's amazing.” The campaign made global headlines, while also being named as the best ad campaign at the International