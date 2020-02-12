Exhibition in Belgrade will present the tourist potential of Russian regions

Serbia will host the 42nd International Belgrade Tourism Fair on February 20-23, 2020. The tourist potential of Russian regions will be presented as part of a joint exhibition at this major tourist event in South-Eastern Europe. The Russian delegation will be headed by Olga Yarilova, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation.

Kaluga, Ryazan, Tver, Tula, and Tyumen regions, Komi Republic, Republic of Crimea, Republic of Buryatia, the Central Museum of the great Patriotic War, “Caprice” tour operator, “National art crafts of Russia” Association, and GlobalRusTrade will present their cultural and historical heritage, natural recreation, hiking trails, and folk traditions at the Russian stand.

May 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the great Victory. This landmark event is part of world, Russian and Serbian history and will be given special attention at the exhibition in Belgrade. Participants will display military-patriotic tours dedicated to the events and feats of World War II, and the Central Museum of the great Patriotic War will show them using VR technology, additionally presenting their unique museum exposition.

The countries are discussing the development of a tour that would introduce tourists to Russian and Serbian folk art crafts. This initiative is quite relevant: 2022 will be the Year of folk art and intangible cultural heritage in Russia. At the “Sajam Turizma” exhibition the theme of folk crafts and trades will be colourfully presented. With the support of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation and implemented with GlobalRusTrade a folk arts and crafts shop will work at the stand. Visitors will get acquainted with the beautiful works by our artists, and many will be able to take a piece of Russia with them. The “Folk arts and crafts of Russia” Association will present their educational project “Folk culture ABC”. And at the Russian stand, under the attentive guidance of artists and painters, everyone will be able to participate in workshops and try Gorodetsky, Khokhloma, Mezen or Boretsky handicraft, “Gzhel” and “Zhostovo” style painting, and learn a lot of interesting trade secrets known only to great masters. Additionally, a photo zone is provided to take pictures with a real matryoshka doll.

From the 21st of February at the Russian stand an artist from the Republic of Buryatia will perform throat singing and play the national instrument.

To promote Russian gastronomic tours, on the second day of the Belgrade exhibition, the Russian stand will host a gastronomic hour “Tastes of Russia”, during which exhibition guests will have the opportunity to taste regional traditional Russian dishes.

“Caprice” travel agency representatives will talk about the opportunities of receiving Serbian tourists in Russia.

With each year Russian-Serbian tourist ties are strengthening. The tourist flow from Serbia to Russia is growing. Russian regions are interested in expanding the geography of Serbian tourist trips, actively promoting and offering both local and interregional tours on the Serbian tourist market. Among them, the “Imperial tour”, connected to the Royal family history and uniting several regions – from Moscow and St. Petersburg to Siberia, Tyumen and Tobolsk, “Russia – the birthplace of cosmonautics” tour and “Silver necklace” tour, introducing old Russian north-western cities. Weekend tours, family recreation programs, wellness, pilgrimage, and gastronomic tours have been specifically developed for Serbian tourists.

A number of events are organized during the Russian delegation’s stay. The Grand opening of the photo exhibition “In the lens of war”, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory of the great Patriotic war, will be held on the 20th of February at the Russian centre of science and culture. Zarni El folk music ensemble (Komi Republic) and a throat singing artist from Buryatia will perform at the opening of the exhibition.

A presentation about the cultural and tourist potential of Russian regions will be held for tourism industry professionals and media representatives on February 20th. The events and work of the Russian stand are furthermore intended to familiarize the general public and the Serbian expert community with Russian regional cultural tours and traditions.

On the same day, February 20th, the working group on culture and tourism within the Intergovernmental Russian-Serbian Committee on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation will hold a session.

We are waiting for you at the Russian stand in Belgrade

(Expocentre of Belgrade, Bulevar vojvode Mišića 14, hall № 1,

stand №1311/1).

The presentation will take place on February 20th,

Beogradski Sajam, small hall – Gallery, at 14.00.

The international tourism exhibition Sajam Turismo (IFT) in Belgrade has been held for 42 consecutive years and is the largest Balkan tourist exhibition. In 2019, more than 900 exhibitors from 40 countries took part in Sajam Turizma. The exhibition was attended by approximately 65 thousand people. Since 2003 Sajam Turismo is a member of the European Association of tourist exhibitions – ITTFA and the International Association of tourist exhibitions – ITTFA.