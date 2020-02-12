Formula 1 in China canceled

The Formula 1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix 2020 race on April 18 in China has been canceled. F1 is a major tourism event as well.

The reason is the coronavirus. It’s another blow to the Chinese Travel and Entertainment industry.

Formula One (also known as Formula 1 or F1) is the highest class of single-seater

auto racing sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and owned by the Formula One Group.

The World Drivers’ Championship, which became the FIA Formula One World Championship in 1981, has been one of the premier forms of racing around the world since its inaugural season in 1950. The word “formula” in the name refers to the set of rules to which all participants’ cars must conform. A Formula One season consists of a series of races, known as Grands Prix (French for ‘grand prizes’ or ‘great prizes’), which take place worldwide on purpose-built circuits and on public roads.

