Seychelles showcased at “Voyages et évasion” event in Réunion

The Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) joined forces with Réunion a Travel expert, Anthurium Tourisme to promote Seychelles as an ideal destination for group travellers.

The objective of the event was to promote the different destinations and hotel properties proposed by the travel agency Anthurium Tourisme to their clienteles in Réunion.

The event dubbed ‘Voyages et évasions’ held in the city of Saint Gilles, gathered around 70 invitees from prestigious companies such as Citroen, Banque Française Commerciale to meet with industry professionals including airline companies, Tourism offices and hotels representatives from Réunion and Mauritius.

The event, which was staged in the format of round robin B2B workshop by the organisers, offered an ideal platform for networking with key clienteles and companies present.

The STB’s participation at the event is in line with its marketing mandate and Bernadette Honore, STB Senior Marketing Executive for Réunion and Indian Ocean held the destination’s flag high at the event as she keenly presented Seychelles to the various guests who attended the ‘Voyages et évasions’.

Encouraging the invitees to not leave the event empty handed, Anthurium Tourisme tailored for the special offer packages displayed at each table.

Whilst the STB followed suit through an interactive marketing format combining destination promotion with a quiz session to test the knowledge of the guests about Seychelles in the aim to drive interest to the destination.

Speaking about the STB’s participation at the event, the STB representative in Reunion mentioned that the event provided excellent visibility for the destination.

“The Seychelles presence at an event such as ‘Voyages et évasions’ contributed in giving more visibility to the destination vis-à-vis prestigious companies in Reunion. We have seen great interest as some participants have already planned a group holiday to Seychelles this year.

We are anticipating more holidaymakers from the market as the other participants who not yet decided on their next stop holiday were interested to know more about Seychelles. There were also so an increased interest from companies having trail clubs, which will not make it this first edition of the Seychelles Nature Trail event, regarding the 2021 edition,’’ said Bernadette Honore.

The event provided a significant boost to the destination’s visibility in Réunion especially towards potential visitors who belong to the group travellers for leisure segment.

‘Voyages et évasion’ closed with a cocktail evening for the invitees of Anthurium Voyages.

