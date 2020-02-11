Bali tourism: 40 thousand tourists lost over coronavirus fears

According to the latest report, about 20 thousand tourists canceled their trips to the island of Bali since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“Due to the fact that tourist trips from China are now banned, about 20 thousand people have refused tours to Bali. In total, more than 40 thousand bookings have been canceled. The tourism industry in Bali incurs losses,” reports the Jakarta Post.

The financial losses from the coronavirus epidemic have already exceeded the damage from the outbreak of SARS in 2002-2003.

“The outbreak of coronavirus occurred in the low season. If the epidemic does not subside, then this can lead to serious problems,” tourism experts warn.

As a solution to the problem, it is proposed to introduce substantial discounts for tourists from carriers that operate in areas that have suffered the most, including in Bali.

In addition, it is planned to increase the number of seats on international flights to Bali from the Middle East and East Asia.