WestJet names new Vice-President, Safety, Security and Quality

WestJet today announced the appointment of Billy Nolen to the role of Vice-President, Safety, Security and Quality. Billy will join WestJet on February 24, 2020.

Reporting to Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO, Billy will be responsible for the strategic direction of all safety, security and quality related activities across the WestJet group.

“Billy is a results-driven safety leader with an impressive record of accomplishments in aviation,” said Ed Sims. “As WestJet continues our evolution to a network carrier with broader global reach, Billy’s experience in upholding the safety culture of some of world’s safest airlines will greatly benefit our continued commitment to safety above all. We are excited to have Billy join our team.”

“WestJet clearly shares my passion for safety as it’s recognized to be one of the safest airlines,” said Billy Nolen. “I look forward to being part of the WestJet team and to further strengthening its safety culture across its growing global network.”

Billy brings more than 30 years of operations and corporate safety, regulatory affairs and flight operations experience to WestJet. He will be joining from Qantas Airways Limited, where he served as Executive Manager, Group Safety and Health, responsible for the safety performance of the Qantas Group. Prior to his role at Qantas Airways Limited, Billy served as Senior Vice-President, Safety, Security and Operations for Airlines for America and Managing Director, Corporate Safety and Regulatory Affairs for American Airlines.

In addition to his experience in the aviation industry, Billy also served in the United States Army as Aviation Safety Officer and completed multiple tours of duty flying various fixed and rotary winged aircraft.