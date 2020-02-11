Time Hotel expansion plans in Tatarstan, Russia

UAE-based TIME Hotels’ CEO meets with the President of the Republic of Tatarstan and the republic’s Mufti to discuss the promotion of halal tourism and potential investments in the region’s capital city of Kazan TIME Hotels, the UAE-headquartered hospitality company and hotel operator, is targeting investment opportunities in the Republic of Tatarstan as it continues its international expansion of the TIME Hotels’ brand. Mohamed Awadalla, CEO of TIME Hotels, was invited by the State Committee on Tourism of the Republic of Tatarstan to meet and discuss potential hospitality investments in the region’