Airlines for America to Congress: No additional taxes

Airlines for America (A4A), urged the U.S. Congress to reject the proposed tax hikes on air travel that are included in the President’s FY2021 budget request.

The suggested tax hikes would cost passengers an additional $2.7 billion per year on top of the $26 billion they paid in 2019. These are unnecessary tax increases that would jeopardize the unprecedented choice, access, and affordability that consumers enjoy today. Nearly 90 percent of Americans have flown on an airline some time in their lives, and 42 percent of them have family incomes under $75,000, according to a recent A4A survey. Increasing taxes in any form would burden families with higher costs to fly, curtail job growth and limit air service options to small and rural communities.

U.S. aviation and its customers are already subject to 17 federal aviation taxes and fees.

