India Tourists: Vienna Tourism Waits for You

Austria, that charming country in central Europe which tops the living index, has always attracted visitors from India. The reasons? Its natural beauty, musical history, and culture, to name some, make things to do in Vienna a pleasure.

2020 is the year of anniversaries of great names in the music world, from Beethoven to Mozart, which is sure to encourage more tourists of the art and culture genre to head for Vienna, the capital of Austria. This city is famed for its water supply that comes from natural springs, and in today’s world, the city hosts thousands of meetings each year.

The country of Austria is home to amusement parks, zoos, and museums, sure to invite attendance from both young and the young at heart.

A team of senior tourism professionals from Vienna, Tirol, and Swarovski was in India recently, telling the trade and media that even as Austria is already popular, many destinations and attractions continue to add facilities be it more exhibition places or convention venues. Augmenting this more modern take on tourism, the country is known for its small family-run hotels and walk-friendly places.

Vegetarian food is not an issue here, and train travel is being promoted in a big way. Connectivity to Vienna got a boost with Air Arabia enabling visitors from India to fly from 13 cities in India to Vienna via Sharjah.

This is great news for tourists from India and only buttresses the efforts of Austria’s tourism, which has been active in India for quite a long time. Austria’s tourism has worked on making its country known with travelers with a consistent awareness and through information efforts for all the regions of the country.

Film shooting has also played an important part in increased tourism for Austria as has been the involvement of Indian artists in creating popular attractions in the country.