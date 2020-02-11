American Cruise Lines founder and CEO passes away

The Board of Directors of American Cruise Lines, Inc. announced today that Charles B. Robertson will be appointed as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. This appointment follows the recent death of Mr. Robertson’s father, Charles A. Robertson, who was the company’s founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive.

“My father was a visionary and pioneer of the cruise industry and it is an honor to lead the organization he created. My brothers and I have followed in his footsteps and will remember him as a tremendous leader, mentor, and father. We have prudently worked toward this transition, and with the support of our executives and employees, will continue our dedication to our guests and commitment to growth,” said Robertson.

Charles B. Robertson joined American Cruise Lines in 2003 and was named a Vice President in 2014. His direction at the company has been instrumental to American’s recent growth. Both his leadership and history with the Line make him ideally suited to the Chief Executive role.