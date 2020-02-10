Sandals and Beaches Resorts Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Suiteheart Sweepstakes & Exclusive Offer

Sandals® Resorts and Beaches® Resorts are celebrating love all February long with their Valentine’s Day Suiteheart Sweepstakes. From now until February 29, guests can enter for a chance to win a 7-day, 6-night romantic retreat in a Love Nest Butler Suite® at any Sandals Resort or a Together Nest Suite® at any Beaches Resort in the Caribbean. With more quality inclusions than any other resort – from unlimited 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining to exhilarating water sports and endless entertainment – Sandals and Beaches Resorts are thrilled to give guests and their loved ones the ultimate vacation getaway to their most exclusive and sought-after suites in the Caribbean.

However, the Luxury Included® resort company isn’t stopping there, because it is the month of love after all. In addition to the Valentine’s Day Suiteheart Sweepstakes, Sandals and Beaches Resorts are elevating the holiday even further with their exclusive Valentine’s Day 2020 offer, which invites guests to celebrate their love for one another on the most romantic day of the year. Now through February 14, guests who book a Luxury Included® vacation of six nights or more at any Sandals or Beaches Resort, for travel now through December 26, 2021, are eligible to receive the following bonus add-ons:

For Sandals Resorts Bookings: PrivateCandlelight Dinner for Two and Double Heart Necklace & Earring Gift Set with Crystals by Swarovski®.

For Beaches Resorts Bookings: $250 Red Lane® Spa credit and Double Heart Necklace & Earring Gift Set with Crystals by Swarovski®.

The experts in everything love and romance are thrilled to extend intimate add-ons to make its guests’ vacations even more special. Whether it’s a romantic Private Candlelight Dinner for Two under the stars featuring the very best in 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining, a bottle of Ruffino Prosecco and unlimited pours of Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks® wines, or a relaxing massage at the award-winning Red Lane® Spa using the $250 credit, guests are guaranteed to strengthen their love in celebration of Valentine’s Day. Not to mention, guests of both Sandals and Beaches Resorts will receive a Double Heart Necklace & Earring Gift Set with Crystals by Swarovski® to cherish forever.

For more information on Sandals and Beaches’ Suiteheart Sweepstakes, please visit www.sandals.com/Suiteheart2020 or www.beaches.com/Suiteheart2020.

To redeem Sandals and Beaches’ Valentine’s Day 2020 offer, guests or travel agents must register their booking within 72 hours of creating the booking at https://www.sandals.com/specials/valentines-day-registration/ or https://www.beaches.com/deals/valentines-day-registration/.

Please note that this offer is valid for new bookings only, and blackout dates apply.

